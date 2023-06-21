FC Twente has been drawn against Swedish side Hammarby IF in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Twente qualified for the Europa Conference League through the Eredivisie European playoffs and they dropped into the second qualifying round.
Their opponent will be Hammarby IF, who finished third in the Swedish league last year, but currently, sit ninth this season.
The club is co-owned by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and they have former ADO Den Haag defender Shaquille Pinas in their squad.
The first leg will be played on the 27th of July and the return is a week later. Twente need to get through three qualifying rounds to reach the competition.