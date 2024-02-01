FC Twente has confirmed the signing of Myron Boadu on loan from AS Monaco until the end of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After the departure of Manfred Ugalde to Spartak Moscow, FC Twente has been locked in negotiations with AS Monaco over Boadu.
On deadline day, an agreement was finally reached and Boadu has returned to the Eredivisie on loan until the end of the season. There is no agreement to make it permanent at the end of the season.
Boadu left AZ Alkmaar for Monaco in 2021 but has only managed to appear 68 times for the Ligue 1 side. He scored 10 goals and gave two assists.
With Twente, the 23-year-old will be guaranteed game time and the chance to find his form.