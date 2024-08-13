FC Twente have been knocked out of the Champions League after a 3-3 draw at home to RB Salzburg. The Austrian side progress 5-4 on agagregate.
Down 2-1 from the first leg, Joseph Oosting decided to go on the attack from the start with Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Sam Lammers both starting.
However, Salzburg were the better side from the start and Pepijn Lijnders side raced into a 2-0 lead within 25 minutes. Maurits Kjaergaard and Nene Dorgeles scored the goals.
Mees Hilgers gave Twente hope just before the break as his header made it 2-1. However, a minute into the second half, Moussa Yeo stayed onside to tap in a third for the visitors.
Twente were a threat from set pieces and with 25 minutes left, Alec van Hoorenbeeck headed in to make it 2-3.
With 15 minutes left, VAR punished a handball by Michel Vlap but Lars Unnerstall kept out Kjaergaard’s spot kick to keep the hosts in the tie.
That save boosted Twente and three minutes before time, Sem Steijn equalised after being set up by Van Wolfswinkel. In injury time, Steijn almost made it 4-3 but his flicked effort went just wide.
Red Bull Salzburg held on to progress and Twente will drop into the Europa League group stage.