After four wins in a row, FC Twente was held to a 1-1 draw by Groningen in the Euroborg on Friday night.
FC Twente has had a strong start to the campaign, while Groningen have not tasted victory since the opening day of the season against Cambuur.
It was the hosts who had the lead in the eighth minute when Tomas Suslov set up Cyriel Ngonge to lash the ball into the net.
Groningen thought they have doubled their lead before the break, but Michael de Leeuw’s effort was ruled out by VAR for a foul on Robin Propper.
In the 74th minute, Manfred Ugalde capitalised on a misunderstanding between Wessel Dammers and goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh to put Twente level.
The visitors then had the best chances to win the game but Leeuwenburgh denied Virgil Misidjan before Denilho Cleonise hit the crossbar with a header.
Twente are sixth in the table after the draw, while Groningen are 13th.