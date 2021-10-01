Twente’s winning streak ... After four wins in a row, FC Twente was held ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Cocu is open to coaching in th... Phillip Cocu is enjoying his spell out of football but ...

Interview: Dutch talent explai... In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nigel ...

Burgzorg fires Heracles to vic... Delano Burgzorg scored the only goal of the game as ...

Twente edge out Heerenveen in ... Twente survived a late comeback to defeat Heerenveen 3-2 in ...

AZ Alkmaar gain confidence wit... AZ Alkmaar ended a three-run losing streak by hammering Go ...