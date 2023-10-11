The Guardian has released its top 60 list of talents to watch born after 2006 and two Dutchmen are involved.
Every year, The Guardian releases a top talent list with Gabriel Misehouy, Mike Kleijn and Julian Rijkhoff named on last year’s edition.
This time around, The Guardian is focused on talents born after 2006 and they have picked Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Tygo Land.
Hato is already a key player for Ajax at the age of 17 and he has featured in 10 games this season, whether at left-back or in the centre of defence.
Land has also made his first-team debut with PSV but he makes most of his minutes at the moment for the Jong team in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.