FC Twente has confirmed that striker Manfred Ugalde has left the club to sign for Russian side Spartak Moscow.
The Russian side has reportedly paid €15 million to sign the 21-year-old, making it a record transfer for FC Twente.
It is a big profit for Twente, who signed the striker from Manchester City last summer for around €4 million. Ugalde had spent last season on loan with the Tukkers before making the move permanent.
Ugalde made it clear that he wanted to make the move to Russia and Twente has now confirmed his departure. The Costa Rican scored 22 times in 84 appearances for FC Twente.
Before the end of the transfer window, FC Twente are hoping to sign Myron Boadu from AS Monaco as a replacement.