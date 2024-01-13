Manfred Ugalde’s double sealed FC Twente a 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar which moves them four points clear in third spot.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With third spot meaning a place in the Champions League this season, both FC Twente and AZ went into the game eager for a victory.
The pace was high from the start with Twente going close early on before AZ struck in the 4th minute. Mees Hilgers misjudged a cross and Jens Odgaard netted his first league goal of the campaign.
The hosts then created a number of chances to equalise but most of them were from range and didn’t trouble Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro. At the other end, Vangelis Pavlidis fired a decent chance wide.
In the 42nd minute, Twente were level as Carel Eiting crossed for Manfred Ugalde to get ahead of Dani de Wit and head past Owusu-Oduro.
The second half was scrappy and in the 70th minute, some poor defending from AZ led to Ugalde firing Twente 2-1 in front.
AZ had a big chance to equalise when Pavlidis played Ruben van Bommel in on goal but Lars Unnerstall pulled off an excellent save. Twente then held on for the victory which moves them four points clear of AZ in third spot.