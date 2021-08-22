Robin Propper’s late strike earned FC Twente a 1-1 draw against a lacklustre Ajax on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Antony returned to the Ajax squad but was only on the bench as Steven Berghuis started on the right wing once again. For FC Twente, Ricky van Wolfswinkel was missing, but Michel Vlap and Michal Sadilek started.
Twente started brightly and they went close through Vlap and Queensy Menig, while at the other end, Robin Propper got back to deny Sebastien Haller.
The hosts were furious when Edson Alvarez was spared a red card after tapping Sadílek on the back of the head. VAR did not intervene much to Twente’s fury. Just before the break, Alvarez got Ajax’s best chance of the half but he could not find the net with a header.
In the 52nd minute, Ajax did take the lead in a fortunate way as Propper deflected Daley Blind’s cross onto the post and Haller was on hand to tap into an empty net.
Haller missed a great opportunity to make it 2-0 with a header as the game remained open. Erik ten Hag turned to his bench to introduce Antony and Devyne Rensch as Ajax looked for some fresh inspiration, while Twente handed a debut to Denilho Cleonise.
Ajax seemed on course for victory, but four minutes from the end, Propper found the bottom corner with a strike from just outside the box to make it 1-1 for the hosts.
Lars Unnerstall then made a good stop in injury time to ensure his side came away with their first point of the campaign. Ajax moves onto four points.