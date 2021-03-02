According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall is a target for FC Twente in the summer.
The German goalkeeper has been back-up to Yvon Mvogo this season, but his current deal with PSV expires in the summer.
According to VI, Twente sees Unnerstall as the perfect replacement for Joel Drommel, who is set to leave Enschede at the end of the season. Willem II are also reportedly in the running but Twente is favourite.
PSV signed Unnerstall from VVV in 2018 and the former Schalke stopper has made 22 appearances for the club.