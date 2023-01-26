Groningen made it six straight league losses as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cambuur Leeuwarden in the Euroborg.
Groningen boss Dennis van der Ree named an unchanged side which meant they lined up against Cambuur with five defenders. Cambuur decided to start without a recognised centre-forward as Silvester van der Water was used through the middle. Robbin Ruiter also started in goal for the visitors.
The hosts went close early on with youngster Luciano Valente firing into the side netting. However, that ended up being the only real chance of note in a nervy first 45 minutes.
In the second half, Ruiter made good saves to deny Florian Krüger and Valente, while at the other end, Mitchel Paulissen off target after being left free in the Groningen box.
In the 77th minute, Cambuur opened the scoring with former Groningen midfielder Daniel van Kaam finding the net with an excellent strike.
Around 10-20 home supporters then rushed onto the pitch five minutes before the end to show their anger at the performance and the game was paused. When it resumed, Ramon Pascal Lundqvist hit the crossbar before Ricardo Pepi headed a good chance off target.
Cambuur held on and they now climb up to 16th while Groningen are now 17th. However, Groningen could be bottom if Volendam avoids defeat in Amsterdam against Ajax.