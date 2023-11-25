PSV Eindhoven maintained its perfect start to the Eredivisie season with a 3-0 win over 10-man FC Twente in Enschede.
Twente seemed to be a tough test for Peter Bosz’s side, but in the 25th minute, Mees Hilgers saw red for a rash challenge on Hirving Lozano.
PSV then took control but missed chances until Joey Veerman rounded off a swift counter-attack after being set up by Johan Bakayoko.
Four minutes into the second half, Lozano headed the ball across goal towards Luuk de Jong but Robin Propper deflected it into his own net.
Noa Lang then made his return from injury and before the end Bakayoko was played in on goal and the winger added a third.
PSV warms up perfectly for the Champions League clash with Sevilla and are still seven points clear at the top. Twente is in 3rd.