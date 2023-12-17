Naci Unuvar’s injury time equaliser earned FC Twente a 2-2 draw against 10-man Sparta Rotterdam in Het Kasteel.
It seemed Sparta were heading for a defeat to end the year when Said Bakari saw red for a late challenge on Michel Vlap. Twente took advantage quickly with Sem Steijn make it 1-0 before the break.
However, to the fury of the visitors, Sparta were awarded two penalties in the opening ten minutes of the second half. Tobias Lauritsen scored both to make it 2-1.
Twente struggled to make their man advantage count and it appeared that Sparta were going to hold on for the win. However, Naci Unuvar popped up in stoppage time to earn Twente a point.
Twente is in 3rd spot while Sparta are in 7th.