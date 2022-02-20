Danilho Doekhi scored an injury time equaliser to earn 10-man Vitesse Arnhem a 1-1 draw against Utrecht.
On a wet pitch, the hosts got the lead in the 14th minute when Moussa Sylla capitalised on a backpass that got stuck in a puddle to net.
The game was then interrupted for around 30 minutes after Vitesse fans threw fireworks on the pitch from the stands. The same occurred during the last encounter between the two teams in Arnhem, when Utrecht fans threw fireworks onto the field.
Vitesse struggled to threaten and in the 53rd minute, Thomas Letsch decided to bring on Adrian Grbic. However, the forward was only on the pitch for 12 minutes before he was sent off for an elbow into the face of Mike van der Hoorn.
Despite the extra-man, Utrecht failed to kill the game and in the 92nd minute, Doekhi headed in the equaliser for Vitesse. The game ended 1-1 after another stoppage due to fireworks.
Vitesse stay 6th with the point while Utrecht are 7th.