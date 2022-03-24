Utrecht have announced that Michael Silberbauer and Dick Advocaat have been added to their technical staff.
After the departure of Rene Hake as head coach, Rick Kruys will take over until the end of the season.
He will be aided by Dick Advocaat, who Utrecht state will act as a “Sounding board” to Kruys until the end of the season.
Technical Director Jordy Zuidam said on the Utrecht official website, “Of course Dick knows the club and has worked with Rick before. It was Rick’s explicit wish to add Dick to the staff so that he has an additional opportunity to soundboard. We are pleased that Dick is ready with his many years of experience.”
Former Utrecht player Michael Silberbauer has also joined the backroom staff as an assistant coach.