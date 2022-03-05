Moussa Sylla’s strike earned Utrecht a 1-1 draw at Go Ahead Eagles.
Go Ahead were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup semi-final on Wednesday. However, Utrecht began brightly with Bart Ramselaar hitting the post for the visitors.
In the 33rd minute, Go Ahead Eagles had the lead with Luuk Brouwers receiving the ball before jinking past two challenges and firing past Fabian de Keijzer.
In the second half, the game was stopped for a short time as fireworks were set off from the stands. After the game got back underway, Utrecht pushed for an equaliser which came in the 76th minute as Moussa Sylla found the net on the rebound after his first shot was saved.
The game ended 1-1 which means Go Ahead Eagles are in 11th while Utrecht sits 6th.