FC Utrecht has announced the signing of goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas on a two-year deal.
Barkas spent time on loan with Utrecht last season and proved to be an excellent purchase for the club. They wanted to negotiate a permanent deal, with Barkas departing Celtic on a free transfer, but financial demands seemed to scupper that.
However, Utrecht has now managed to come to an agreement with the Greek international, who joins on a two-year deal.
Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam told the club website, “We are extremely happy with the fact that we have connected Vasilis to us. During the past season, Vasilis has proven to be an added value to the team and he has shown to be one of the better goalkeepers in the Eredivisie last season. It didn’t seem feasible to keep Vasilis, but the fact that we succeeded makes us proud and indicates that Vasilis really wants to continue playing for our club and supporters.”
Utrecht had already signed Mattijs Branderhorst on a free transfer from NEC Nijmegen and have Fabian de Keijzer too.