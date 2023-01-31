FC Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Jong Ajax midfielder Victor Jensen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 22-year-old only managed to make four appearances for the Ajax first team and was recently on loan with Rosenborg.
With no long-term future assured in Amsterdam, Jensen has decided to join Utrecht and has signed a deal in the Cathedral City until the summer of 2026.
Jensen will now battle for a starting spot in the Utrecht midfield and may be seen as a long-term replacement for Taylor Booth, who is making a big impression at the club.
Utrecht also welcome young forward Anthony Descotte on loan from Charleroi with an option to buy.
The club said goodbye to Daishawn Redan and Arthur Zege, who were both on loan at the club. Redan is set to sign for Emmen, while Zege is now with Excelsior.