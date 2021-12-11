Utrecht was held to a 0-0 draw at home to Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday evening.

Utrecht went into the game looking for a win after losing three of their last four games, but in the first-half they only created half-chances through Remco Balk and Quinten Timber.

Go Ahead Eagles frustrated the hosts after the break with Adrian Dalmau going close to a winner in injury time but his header came back off the bar.

Utrecht climb to fourth with the point, while Go Ahead Eagles are 10th.




