Tasos Douvikas has completed his move from Utrecht to Celta Vigo.
The Greek international, who finished as top scorer in the Eredivisie last season with 19 goals, has now signed a five-year deal in Spain.
Utrecht has received a record-breaking amount for the striker with reports stating that Celta Vigo has paid more than €12 million to sign the 24-year-old.
Isac Lidberg, Mats Seuntjens and Anthony Descotte are seen as the natural replacements for Douvikas at Utrecht, but it remains to be seen whether they return to the transfer market. Utrecht have lost all three games to start the season.