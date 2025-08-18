FC Utrecht has announced the signing of Sebastien Haller from Borussia Dortmund on a one-year deal.
The 31-year-old rejoined Utrecht on loan last season but now returns for a third spell and this time permanently.
Haller scored four times on loan last season and bolsters Ron Jans attack ahead of their Europa League campaign. He will battle David Min for the starting spot in attack.
The Ivorian first played for Utrecht between 2015 and 2017 before spells with West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt.