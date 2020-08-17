Utrecht has confirmed the signing of former Groningen forward Mimoun Mahi from FC Zurich.
The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Utrecht after the club agreed an undisclosed fee with FC Zurich.
Mahi played for Sparta Rotterdam, and Groningen before joining FC Zurich in the summer of 2019. He played 138 games for Groningen.
Utrecht Technical Director Jordy Zuidam told the club’s website, “Mimoun is an attacker with power and scoring ability. He can be used in all positions on the attack and with his specific qualities he can decide matches. That makes our team stronger and gives us more opportunities.”
Mahi is the first of two attackers that will be announced by Utrecht. The other is expected to be Eljero Elia.