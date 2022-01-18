According to Algemeen Dagblad, Utrecht has declined offers from England, China and Italy for midfielder Bart Ramselaar.
The midfielder’s contract is up in the summer but Utrecht has the option to extend it for another year, which they intend to do.
According to AD, Utrecht has resisted an offer from the English Championship side Millwall for the 25-year-old, along with clubs from China and Italy.
Utrecht see Ramselaar as a key player, with the former PSV Eindhoven star scoring six times in 17 Eredivisie matches this season.
AD is reporting that Utrecht is open to selling midfielder Simon Gustafson this month if they receive a good offer.