Bologna have confirmed the signing of Utrecht defender Denso Kasius, who has been playing on loan with Volendam this season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Bologna are paying around €3 million to sign the 19-year-old, with part of that fee going to Volendam, who have agreed to cut the loan deal short.
Kasius hadn’t played a single game for Utrecht but has impressed with Volendam, scoring five times and providing two assists in 21 appearances this season.
At Bologna, the right-back will join his fellow Dutchmen Jerdy Schouten and Mitchell Dijks.