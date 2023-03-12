Utrecht came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at NEC Nijmegen.
NEC were the far stronger side in the first half but only had one goal to show for it at the break. Oussama Tannane played a nice pass to set up Nany Dimata for a finish in the box.
Three minutes into the second half, Dimata scored again after good work from Magnus Mattsson and it seemed the hosts were easing to three points.
However, substitute Bas Dost pulled one back for the visitors just after the hour mark and that gave Utrecht confidence. In the 67th minute, Othman Boussaid shot in after good work by Tasos Douvikas and it was 2-2.
The biggest chance before the end fell for NEC but Elayis Tavzan could not finish and the game ended 2-2.
NEC is in ninth and Utrecht are two spots above them.