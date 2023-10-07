Volendam have earned their first win of the campaign after defeating 10-man Utrecht 1-0.
After a terrible start to the campaign, Utrecht went into the game in 17th and Volendam were the only side below them.
Ron Jans side are in a crisis and that continued on Friday as they were reduced to ten men after only five minutes. Nick Viergever was shown a red after a late challenge on Lequincio Zeefuik’s ankle.
Volendam had the upper hand but they couldn’t break the deadlock until the 57th minute when Robert Muhren turned in Garang Kuol’s cross.
Utrecht then came out of their shell looking for an equaliser and Mats Seuntjens almost got it with a shot that clipped the outside of the post.
Volendam saw out the match and they get their first win of the game while Utrecht will go into the international break bottom of the table.