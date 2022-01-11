According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Utrecht are hoping to sign Mohamed Ihattaren on loan from Juventus.
Ihattaren was sold to Juventus last summer by PSV Eindhoven before he was immediately sent on loan to Sampdoria. However, Ihattaren decided to cut that loan deal short and return to the Netherlands, much to the fury of Sampdoria.
According to ED, Ihattaren could now be heading for Utrecht, who are hoping to sign the midfielder on loan for a year-and-half. Talks are ongoing with Juventus with a deal not yet struck.
The 19-year-old would be a coup for Utrecht, who are currently 7th in the Eredivisie table.