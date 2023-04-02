Utrecht had three goals ruled out by VAR as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Volendam.
Utrecht was desperate to return to winning ways after taking only one point from their last three games, while they were also knocked out of the cup by Spakenburg.
The home side dominated the early stages but Sander van de Streek’s header was well saved, and a penalty was not given after a tussle between Tasos Douvikas and John Murkin.
Just before the break, Bart Ramselaar struck the post with a shot and the rebound could not be put in by Douvikas.
Early in the second half, Nick Viergever had the ball in the net but his effort was rightly ruled out for offside. Ramselaar then had the ball in the net after an hour but again it was ruled out when VAR deemed that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.
Utrecht were angry and it got even worse when the ball was in the net for a third time. Douvikas thought he had won it but VAR intervened once more to point out that Bas Dost was in an offside position.
The hosts could not find the winning goal and Volendam escaped with a point. Utrecht remains in seventh while Volendam is in 13th.