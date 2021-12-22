Mimoun Mahi scored in the 96th minute to earn Utrecht a 1-1 draw against 10-man FC Twente.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After 17 minutes, FC Twente had the lead with Ricky van Wolfswinkel punishing an error from Mike van der Hoorn to net against his former side.
Twente were comfortable but in the 51st minute, they were reduced to ten men with Michal Sadilek seeing red for an elbow.
The hosts struggled in attack despite the extra man and it seemed that Twente were set to hold on for the victory. However, in the 96th minute, Mimoun Mahi found a way past Lars Unnerstall to make it 1-1.
The point means Utrecht are 7th with Twente one place above them.