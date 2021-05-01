Utrecht have almost confirmed their place in the European playoffs after a 3-2 victory over Willem II.
Utrecht had the lead in the fourth minute with Sander van de Streek controlling a Django Warmerdam pass before curling the ball into the far corner.
Shortly before the break, Sven van Beek headed into his own net to make it 2-0 and set an unfortunate record. It was his 7th own goal of the career in the Eredivisie, more than any other player.
Willem II pulled one back in the 57th minute through a Sebastian Holmen header and they then came close to an equaliser through Che Nunnely. A penalty claim was also turned down after Mike Tresor went down in the box.
Utrecht extended their lead in the 68th minute through Gyrano Kerk, but once again Willem II came back and they made it 3-2. Kwasi Wriedt netted in the 82nd minute from a cross by Derrick Köhn.
Willem II were unable to find a late equaliser and they remain in 15th spot, while Utrecht are 6th and almost guaranteed a spot in the European playoffs. They are eight points ahead of Heracles with three games remaining.