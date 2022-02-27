Heerenveen’s run of defeats stretched to seven games after they lost 2-1 against Utrecht in Friesland.
All eyes were on Henk Veerman who made his return to Heerenveen after leaving the club for Utrecht in January. The striker had his side’s best chances early on but he shot straight at Edwin Mulder and also put a header over the bar.
Heerenveen had possession but they struggled to turn that into goalscoring chances. Nicolas Madsen put their best chance wide. At the other end, Sander van de Streek saw a header tipped over the bar.
In the 58th minute, Utrecht had the lead when Quinten Timber put the ball in the direction of Bart Ramselaar, who managed to fire it past Mulder. Mike van der Hoorn then made it 2-0 with a header.
With ten minutes to go, Van der Hoorn handled the ball in his box and Sydney van Hooijdonk pulled one back from the penalty spot. However, Utrecht managed to hold on to the victory.
Utrecht strengthens their position in seventh, while Heerenveen are 13th.