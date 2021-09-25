Utrecht eased to a comfortable 5-1 victory over PEC Zwolle.
PEC Zwolle got their first point of the season against Sparta Rotterdam in midweek, but against Utrecht they had no chance.
In the 10th minute, Bart Ramselaar earned a penalty and Anastasios Douvikas made it 1-0 from the penalty spot.
Ramselaar went close to a second before the break but he was denied by Kostas Lamprou. At the other end, Gervane Kastaneer saw his effort kept out by Maarten Paes and the crossbar.
On the hour mark, Moussa Sylla made it 2-0 and from that point the hosts eased to victory as Bart Ramselaar added a third from the penalty spot. Mimoun Mahi then made it 4-0 in the 66th minute on the rebound after a Mike van der Hoorn effort was kept out.
Mustafa Saymak pulled one back with a strike from distance but Willem Janssen made it 5-1 before the end with a header.
PEC Zwolle remains rooted to the bottom of the table, while Utrecht are 5th.