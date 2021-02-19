Willem II’s relegation issues worsened on Friday night after a 6-0 loss at home to Willem II.
Utrecht have been in great form in recent weeks with Rene Hake turning the club’s fortunes around. Against a Willem II side with no confidence, the away side raced into a 3-0 lead within 20 minutes.
Hidde Ter Avest netted the opening goal in the third minute after combining with Sander van de Streek. In the eleventh minute, Van de Streek tapped in an Adam Maher cross, before the former got his second shortly afterwards with a nice strike.
Two minutes into the second half, Ter Avest crossed for Bart Ramselaar to net a fourth for Utrecht. Willem II couldn’t make an impact on the game and Gyrano Kerk added a fifth before Mark van der Maarel sealed an embarrassing night for the hosts late on.
Utrecht climbs to seventh while Willem II are now 17th and in a real battle to stop themselves being relegated.