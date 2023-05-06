Cambuur has been officially relegated from the Eredivisie after they lost 3-0 at home to Utrecht on Saturday evening.
The writing has been on the wall for a while for Cambuur, who have lost six games in a row going into the clash against Utrecht on Saturday. Anything but a win for Cambuur would seal their relegation with three games remaining.
By half-time, it was all but sealed with Sander van de Streek giving Utrecht the lead with a header before Tasos Douvikas made it 2-0.
A foul by Robbin Ruiter resulted in a penalty after 62 minutes and Douvikas sealed Cambuur’s fate from the spot.
Cambuur are down and they stay 18th, while Utrecht sits seventh.