Utrecht sealed their place in the European playoffs with a 2-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
Utrecht went into the game in seventh while RKC were 8th. With Heerenveen dropping points earlier on Saturday, Utrecht knew a win would seal their playoff spot.
Utrecht were the stronger side from the start and they were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute after a foul on Sander van de Streek. However, Anastasios Douvikas saw his spot-kick saved by Etienne Vaessen.
RKC thought they were getting a penalty themselves before the break but VAR stepped in and overturned the decision.
After an hour, the deadlock was broken when Jens Toornstra set up Douvikas to fire into the far corner. In the celebrations, a cup of beer was thrown on the field and the game was paused.
When the game got back underway, RKC had plenty of possession but it was Utrecht who sealed the game through Zakaria Labyad in stoppage time. Again a cup entered the field during the celebrations but this time after consultation between the referee and KNVB the game was allowed to continue and finish.
The players decided to spend the final minute standing and doing nothing, perhaps in protest to the KNVB’s decision.
Utrecht stay seventh while RKC drop to ninth.