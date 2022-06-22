According to De Telegraaf, Utrecht are looking to strengthen their attack with the arrival of Bas Dost and Daishawn Redan.
Utrecht have reportedly reached an agreement with Hertha Berlin to sign Daishawn Redan on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make it permanent. The 21-year-old former Ajax and Chelsea youth spent last season on loan with PEC Zwolle.
FC Utrecht are also looking at the signing of Bas Dost, with the 33-year-old available on a free transfer after leaving Club Brugge.
Dost has been linked with Feyenoord and FC Emmen but De Telegraaf are reporting that Utrecht currently leads the race to sign the experienced striker. In recent years, Dost has played for Wolfsburg, Sporting Portugal, Eintracht Frankfurt and Club Brugge, but before that he started in the Netherlands with Emmen, Heracles Almelo and Heerenveen.
Utrecht have already signed Luuk Brouwers, Taylor Booth, Nick Viergever, Joshua Rawlins and Calvin Raatsie this summer.