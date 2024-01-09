FC Utrecht is aiming to sign Sam Lammers on loan from Rangers.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The striker joined Rangers in the summer from Atalanta Bergamo but has been unable to impress and the Scottish side are willing to let Lammers depart this month.
Sunderland have previously been linked but Algemeen Dagblad is reporting that Utrecht is aiming to take the Dutchman back to the Eredivisie.
Utrecht is looking for a new striker and had considered a move for Noah Ohio, but that has become complicated. The club will now aim to strike an agreement with Rangers in the coming days.
Lammers has made 31 appearances for Rangers, scoring twice. He has previously played for PSV, Empoli and Eintracht Frankfurt.