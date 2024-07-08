FC Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Netherlands U21 international Noah Ohio on a three-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With Sam Lammers returning to Rangers after a successful loan period, FC Utrecht were in need of a new striker.
They have found that in Ohio, who has joined from Standard Liege on a permanent deal for a fee of around €1.5 million.
He may only be 21, but Ohio has already been on the books of Almere City FC, Manchester United, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Vitesse, Standard Liege and Hull City. He has played for England at youth level but most recently, the Netherlands U21’s.
Ohio is already the seventh summer signing after Siebe Horemans, Alonzo Engwanda, David Min, Matisse Didden, Tom de Graaff, and Paxten Aaronson.