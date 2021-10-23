Utrecht climbed into third spot in the Eredivisie with a 2-1 victory over Heerenveen on Saturday evening.
Utrecht were looking to bounce back after their 5-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar last weekend. Heerenveen were also looking to return to winning ways and Johnny Jansen made a surprising change to his starting eleven with Henk Veerman dropped in favour of Siem de Jong.
After 21 minutes, Utrecht took the lead with Django Warmerdam crossing for Moussa Sylla, who had plenty of time to finish. That lead only lasted two minutes before Willem Janssen diverted Milan van Ewijk’s cross into his own net to make it 1-1.
Heerenveen defended well and limited Utrecht to half chances. After 64 minutes, Rene Hake decided to make a triple change and it was one of the substitutes who became the match winner. In the 80th minute, Sander van de Streek headed in an excellent cross from Hidde ter Avest.
Utrecht held on for the final ten minutes and they climb to third with the victory. Heerenveen are now 8th.