Van Polen earns PEC Zwolle the... Bram van Polen scored in injury time as PEC Zwolle ...

Utrecht up to third with win o... Utrecht climbed into third spot in the Eredivisie with a ...

Fortuna Sittard take a point a... In an open game, Willem II drew 1-1 with Fortuna ...

Ten Hag not interested in Newc... Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was not interested in rumours ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Newcastle United eye Overmars According to De Telegraaf, Newcastle United is interesting in Ajax's ...

FC Twente and Willem II share ... FC Twente and Willem II played out a 1-1 draw ...