Ajax have suffered their first defeat of the Eredivisie season after a 1-0 loss at home to Utrecht.
Ajax went into the game in great form, winning their five previous league games without conceding a goal, while they also recorded victories in the Champions League over Sporting CP and Besiktas.
However, Utrecht proved to be a tricky opponent for Erik ten Hag’s side on Sunday with the visitors frustrating Ajax in the first-half. Sebastien Haller and David Neres had chances but they could not break the deadlock.
Utrecht goalkeeper Maarten Paes then denied Haller and Dusan Tadic early in the second half before Ten Hag intervened. Neres, Nicolás Tagliafico and Ryan Gravenberch went off for Antony, Daley Blind and Davy Klaassen.
Klaassen almost scored the opener but his header ended up on the roof of the net. Then in the 77th minute, Utrecht stunned the hosts with a fine attack involving Joris van Overeem and Quinten Timber ending with Django Warmerdam firing a fierce shot past Remko Pasveer and into the net.
Ajax pushed for an equaliser but they could not find it and they suffered their first league defeat since December 2020. With the victory, Utrecht climbs up to second and two points behind Ajax.