FC Utecht came from behind to defeat Servette 3-1 in Switzerland.
Servette went into the first leg in poor form and they sacked their head coach last week. However, they took the lead early on with Jeremy Guillemenot nodding in from close range.
The equaliser came in the 52nd minute when a cross from Yoann Cathline was deflected into his own net by Anthony Baron. Three minutes later, Siebe Horemans headed in a free kick to put Utrecht in front.
Servette were powerless and Gjivai Zechiël fired in a third to make it a comfortable lead for Utrecht going into the second leg next week.