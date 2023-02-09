Utrecht defender Djevencio van der Kust has joined Houston Dynamo on loan with an option to buy.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The full-back has come through the Utrecht academy and has made 10 first team appearances this season, but Utrecht have now allowed him to depart.
The 21-year-old has joined MLS side Houston Dynamo on loan with an option to make it permanent.
Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam said on the club website, “The development of Djevencio can serve as an example for all young talents within the FC Utrecht youth academy.
“As an 11-year-old boy, he first reported to Sportcomplex Zoudenbalch and after years of hard work and development, he was finally allowed to make his debut in the first team. In the second half of last season and in the first games of the current year, Djevencio has grown to a permanent fixture in the first team. However, the competition for the left back position has increased and has not been decided in his favor, so we have come to this solution after consultation with Djevencio and Houston Dynamo FC. We are proud of the development he has made as a boy of the club has been through and wish Djevencio every success during his loan period in the United States.”