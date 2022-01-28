According to De Telegraaf, Utrecht will sign Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth on a free transfer in the summer.
The American talent is out of contract with Bayern Munich in the summer and the Bavarian giants wanted to extend Booth’s deal. However, the 20-year-old prefers to leave and join Utrecht.
According to De Telegraaf, Utrecht have struck a deal to sign the midfielder, who can also play at right-back, in the summer.
Booth has made 15 appearances for Bayern Munich II this season and also played for the first team in the DFB Pokal. Last season he was loaned to the Austrian side Sankt-Pölten.
Utrecht are set to lose a number of midfielders in the summer with both Joris van Overeem and Simon Gustafson, while Adam Maher has made it clear he is open to a transfer.