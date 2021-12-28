Utrecht head coach Rene Hake has been given a vote of confidence from major shareholder Frans van Seumeren.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Hake’s job has been up for discussion after a poor run of form since the start of the season. Utrecht expects to be challenging for a top five spot but they are currently 7th and have no wins in their last four games.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Van Seumeren confirmed that Hake will remain until the end of the season, “It must be better. But at the same time, we must not forget what we have achieved in the months before. René has a contract until the end of the year and we respect that.”
An evaluation will take place in the summer, “We will continue together until the end of the season. We have every confidence in that. He just has a contract, right? Then we will re-evaluate in the summer.”
Van Seumeren’s aims are clear, “Our aim is to do better than last year. Then we finished sixth. As a club, we have brought in new players this summer and invested in the resources. Everyone agrees that there is a good selection. It has to be better “