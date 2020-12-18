According to De Telegraaf, Valencia has made their move to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.
Alvarez has made it clear he wants to leave Ajax in January after failing to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s line-up.
Valencia is hoping to sign the midfielder on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy. The player’s agent has confirmed the interest to De Telegraaf.
Alvarez wants to make the move but it is unclear whether Ajax will accept a loan deal. They will be hoping to make back the €15 million they paid for the 24-year-old, who has three-years left on his current deal.