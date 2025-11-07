Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Poland and Lithuania.
Due to their superior goal difference, Netherlands are in a strong position to seal their place in the World Cup when they take on Poland and Lithuania later this month.
Koeman has decided to call up Feyenoord midfielder Luciano Valente for the first time after his impressive form at club level. The call up would also end any chance of him switching allegiances to Italy should he play in these matches.
There is a recall for Matthijs de Ligt and Noa Lang but Stefan de Vrij and Teun Koopmeiners have been dropped.
Mexx Meersink misses out through injury while Emanuel Emegha has only just returned from a hamstring issue.
The full squad can be seen below.