Marco van Basten does not think Barcelona should have sacked Ronald Koeman.
After weeks of pressure, Koeman was sacked after Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano last Wednesday. However, things did not immediately improve and Barcelona could only draw 1-1 with Alaves on Saturday.
Speaking to Rondo, Van Basten criticised the decision and he finds it logical that Barcelona are struggling after losing a number of key players, “I think it’s only logical that you don’t perform constantly.
“So I think this is unwise and I don’t think anyone else will do it better. You can see that in the last game. Nothing changes. Sergi is not a miracle doctor either, because then he would have been there a long time ago. I think it’s a shame that Koeman didn’t get the chance.”
Giovanni van Bronckhorst also thinks it was a shame that Koeman was sacked, “It’s sad to see Koeman go now. You give Ronald his favorite club, I know what Barcelona means to him. It’s a shame he can’t finish it.”
Is it because his your country man, that’s why you are supporting him
Laporta goes with the fans, the decision was too harsh the work Kidman is doing was to rebuild the team,
Nicole? Haha
I agree with both Van Basten and Bronkhorst,
Koeman can hold his head high.