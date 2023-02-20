Marco van Basten is a big fan of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus.
Since John Heitinga has taken over as head coach, Kudus has been deployed on the right wing and he has now netted four goals in six games.
During Rondo on Ziggo Sport, Jan Mulder said on the Ghanaian, “Kudus is Ajax’s best player. What a class player. Why didn’t he always play under Schreuder? He often sat on the bench there. You let him stand for three or four games and you immediately see his class.”
Marco van Basten agreed and compared Kudus with Antony, who is now at Manchester United, “In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s a better footballer and he’s more fun to play with.
“Antony had moves, but he could also be so muddled. Kudus has a much firmer technique and knows where he is going. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer and an all-rounder for the team. “