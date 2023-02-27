Marco van Basten has called Erik ten Hag one of the top coaches in world football after he guided Manchester United to the League Cup.
Ten Hag has Manchester United firing on all cylinders and they won the League cup 2-0 against Newcastle United just days after knocking Barcelona out of the Europa League.
As a panelist on Ziggo Sport’s Rondo, Van Basten said, “I always say: if you have a hundred trainers, fifty are not special, 45 are bad and five are good. Ten Hag is one of those five. Is he among the absolute best in the world? Yes.”
Jan van Halst agreed with Van Basten, “As a manager you have to be absolutely top to get energy and cheerfulness back at such a big club where things were not going well.”