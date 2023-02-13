Marco van Basten is a big fan of Xavi Simons but he wants the young talent to remain in the Eredivisie for years to come.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Simons left PSG in the summer to join PSV and the midfielder is excelling in the Eredivisie with ten goals and six assists in 21 league games.
Speaking on Ziggo Sports show Rondo, Van Basten advised the midfielder to stay calm and remain at PSV, “If he continues like this, he will report to the Orange again. He’s a great talent. But let him rest first. He is enthusiastic, but I would like to see him play in the Eredivisie for another two years. I want to see if he can continue to excel. Then he can look further.”
Paris Saint-Germain can bring Simons back to the club for €12 million in the summer, but Van Basten doesn’t think that would be a good idea, “I would say: make sure that you make such an impression in three years’ time that foreign countries can no longer ignore you. Let him go through hard times and then become a champion. They’re going to throw money around, but he’s going to make it anyway. And besides, at Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV you don’t play for a quarter either. He has to make the best choice for his career and, above all, play a lot of football.”
Ruud Gullit added, “I hope he becomes a new star. There are already two clubs (Barcelona and PSG) That have let him go. I wonder if he can take another step in his development. That has to be done at PSV. It’s still frivolous now, but I want to see if he can do the same next year. He has the potential.”