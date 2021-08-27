Mitchell van Bergen has departed Heerenveen to join French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.
Heerenveen have received around €2 million for the winger, who was also linked with English side Middlesbrough but has instead chosen a French adventure.
The 21-year-old joined Heerenveen from Vitesse Arnhem in 2018 and he made 99 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals and adding ten assists.
Speaking to the Heerenveen website, technical manager Ferry de Haan said, “Mitchell joined SC Heerenveen in 2018 and has always given everything for the club. He was looking for a new stimulus and now has a wonderful challenge with Reims. We are happy for him but also proud that another talented player is leaving for a foreign top competition via Heerenveen.”
Van Bergen becomes a teammate of fellow Dutchman Kaj Sierhuis.